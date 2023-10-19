ED attaches assets of Indian man on Qatar's request

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.40 crore of an Andhra Pradesh-based man, under the anti-money laundering law, on the basis of a judicial request sent by Qatar where he is alleged to have taken a bribe.

A provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Pinninti Subrahmanya Srinivas and his family members.

The attached assets include three plots in Cheepuruvalasa, Thatithuru and Gidijala villages of Andhra Pradesh, a flat in Vishakhapatnam, Rs 75 lakh in the form of investments in mutual funds, LIC policies and balance available in bank accounts, the agency said in a statement.

It said the investigation against Srinivas was initiated "on the basis of an LR (Letters Rogatory) received from Qatar alleging that he had accepted bribes in Qatar by abusing his official position and remitted the proceeds to his bank accounts in India." An LR is a judicial request that is issued by a court, on the request of a probe agency, to be sent to a foreign jurisdiction for help in a criminal investigation.

The ED said the offence committed in Qatar under the corresponding law is acceptance of bribery by a public servant which is a scheduled offence under the PMLA as it falls under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and is covered under the category of crimes of cross-border implications.

A probe found that Srinivas remitted the "proceeds of crime" generated in Qatar to his and his family members' bank accounts in India. PTI NES RHL