ED attaches assets of JKCET-2012 medical paper leak case accused

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has issued a fresh attachment order for properties worth Rs 1.31 crore in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged leak of medical exam paper Jammu and Kashmir CET-2012.

Four immovable properties Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar located in Srinagar and its nearby places have been frozen after a provisional order was issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE), and others.

Assets of Peer, worth Rs 60 lakh, were attached by the ED earlier and a chargesheet was also filed under the PMLA.

A special anti-corruption court based in Srinagar had earlier convicted the four persons whose properties have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said.

Peer and others -- among them Farooq Ahmad Itoo, Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohd Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani, Shabir Ahmad Dar -- were involved in the sale of the "leaked" question papers of JKCET 2012, the agency said.

By selling question papers of JKCET-2012, they generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2.50 crore and utilised them, it said. PTI NES TIR TIR