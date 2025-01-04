ED attaches assets of late Bhopal Jail DIG, family

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said it has attached assets worth a few crores of rupees as part of an alleged disproportionate assets linked money laundering case against a late DIG of Bhopal Jail in Madhya Pradesh.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the name of deputy inspector general (DIG) Umesh Kumar Gandhi, his family members and associates, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The value of the attached properties is Rs 4.68 crore and these include 20 immovable properties located in various districts of the state like Sagar, Katni, Sehore, Bhopal and Indore apart from movable assets like bank deposits, jewellery, insurance policies, mutual funds and 'Kisan Vikas Patras', it said.

The money laundering against the late DIG stems from an FIR and two charge sheets filed by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta (special police establishment) against Gandhi, his wife Archana Gandhi and Ajay Kumar Gandhi, a former guard of the Sehore district jail, for "amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.13 crore". PTI NES ZMN