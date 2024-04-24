ED attaches assets of Sena (UBT) MP Sanay Raut's alleged associate

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The ED on Wednesday said it has attached land parcels worth more than Rs 73 crore of Pravin Raut, an alleged associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to purported irregularities in the redevelopment of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

The immovable properties are located in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad and Thane, it said.

Both Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were arrested in this case by the Enforcement Directorate.

The money laundering case stems from a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR.

A company named Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., of which Pravin Raut was a director was given the work to redevelop the Patra chawl in the Goregaon area of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants.

The ED said in a statement that there had been "significant financial misconduct" while doing this redevelopment.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the society, MHADA and GACPL wherein the developer (GACPL) was supposed to provide flats to 672 tenants, develop flats for MHADA, and thereafter sell the remaining land area, the agency said.

However, the directors of GACPL misled MHADA and managed to sell the Floor Space Index (FSI) fraudulently to 9 developers, collecting an amount of Rs 901.79 crore without constructing the rehabilitation portion for the 672 displaced tenants and flats for the MHADA.

A part of the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 95 crore was diverted by Pravin Raut, Director of GACPL to his personal bank accounts, it alleged.

Part of these proceeds were utilised for the acquisition of various land parcels directly from farmers or land aggregators in his (Pravin Raut's) own name or in the name of his firm Prathmesh Developers, it claimed.

Also, part of the proceeds of the crime were parked by him with associated persons while some properties acquired by Pravin Raut were later gifted by him to his family members, it said.

A charge sheet was also filed by the ED in the case in March 2022. PTI NES RHL