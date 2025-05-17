ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.29 crore of ex-Punjab Police officer in 'extortion' case

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.29 crore of a former Punjab Police officer as part of an alleged extortion-linked money laundering investigation being conducted against him.

The action has been taken against Ashish Kapoor, a former Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The properties are worth Rs 1.29 crore, it said.

The money laundering case stems from two Punjab Police FIRs filed against Kapoor on charges of alleged extortion from two persons while they were in police custody and later in jail.

It was alleged that the officer "received" cash and gold jewellery from the accused and their family members, according to the statement. PTI NES NB NB