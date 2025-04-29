ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,428 crore of Goldenland Group in chit fund case

Bhubaneswar, Apr 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1,428 crore of Goldenland Group of Companies in a chit fund case.

In a statement, the ED claimed that its investigations have revealed persons, entities and companies associated with Golden Land Developers Ltd and GLP Developers Ltd illegally raised huge amounts of money from the public in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the garb of real estate development.

It had floated illegal financial businesses of lump sum deposits, recurring deposits, and monthly investment schemes, among others, in the guise of plot booking by alluring innocent people with the false promise of higher returns, the ED alleged.

"Large-scale diversion of cash to sister concerns and to the accounts of Directors and associates has also been unearthed," it alleged.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhubaneswar Zonal Office has provisionally attached assets having present value of Rs. 1428 Crore of M/s Goldenland Group of Companies under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002," the statement said.

Among these assets are bank deposits of Rs 15.06 crore, and about 1,000 acre of land in various districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, besides some constructed buildings and structures.

The ED had in February last year carried out searches at properties of people connected to these companies in Odisha, Punjab, Chandigarh.

The agency initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI under various sections of the IPC. PTI AAM AAM SOM