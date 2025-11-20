ED attaches fresh assets in case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth crores of rupees as part of a money laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies, official sources said.

The federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case.

The latest provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country.

It is estimated that assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore have been attached as part of the latest order, the sources said. PTI NES DV DV