ED attaches fresh assets of TN minister in money laundering case

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Thursday said it has attached fresh properties worth Rs 1.26 crore of Tamil Nadu minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a money laundering probe against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Advertisment

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these immovable assets located in Thoothukudi, Madurai and Chennai, the federal agency said in a statement.

The minister could not be contacted immediately for a response.

Earlier, assets of the minister worth about Rs 1 crore were attached by the agency in 2022.

Advertisment

Radhakrishnan, 73, is a DMK MLA from the Tiruchendur assembly seat in Thoothukudi and the fisheries and animal husbandry minister.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against Radhakrishnan for "acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in the name of his family members." The DVAC, according to the ED, has also filed charge sheet alleging the minister "acquired" assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2.07 crore between the check period from 14.05.2001 to 31.03.2006.

The agency claimed its probe found that Radhakrishnan and his family members were "still in possession and enjoyment" of the proceeds of crime.

Advertisment

A part of these proceeds of crime were also found invested in various firms and laundered by layering in the form of cash deposits and by obtaining loan, it claimed. PTI NES ZMN