ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.56 crore in J-K

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 1.56 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The properties include land measuring over 6,000 square feet along with a two-storey residential house and a vehicle belonging to Niamat Ali Bhat, the probe agency said.

"ED Srinagar has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.56 Crore in the form of land, measuring 01 Kanal, 03 Marlas, situated in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir along with a Two-storey residential house made thereon and a vehicle of Niamat Ali Bhat in a case related to Hakeem Imtiyaz, Junior Engineer of R&B Department, J&K under the provisions of PMLA, 2002," the ED posted on X. PTI MIJ AS AS