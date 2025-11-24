ED attaches property of HP govt official convicted of manipulating e-pension software

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached an immovable property of a Himachal Pradesh government official convicted of manipulating the e-pension software to divert pension funds into multiple bank accounts in his name and that of his wife and children.

The federal agency said that during the investigation, it has found that Satish Kumar, while serving as the district treasury officer in Nahan from 2012 to 2018, had manipulated the software to divert pension funds.

A total of Rs 1.68 crore meant for 95 pensioners was illegally credited to the bank accounts in his name and that of his wife and children, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Nahan Police Station against Kumar under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A chargesheet was filed on May 31, 2023, and Kumar has been convicted for the offences, the ED said.

The ED investigation established that Kumar utilised the "proceeds of crime" to purchase and construct a residential property at Sunny Enclave, Mohali, thereby projecting the tainted funds as untainted, the ED said.

The current market valuation of the property stands at Rs 1.84 crore; hence, the entire value of "proceeds of crime" amounting to Rs 1.68 crore has been provisionally attached under PMLA, it added. PTI NES ACB ACB NSD NSD