ED attaches Rs 23-cr worth assets of Bihar IAS officer's associates

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 23 crore acquired by the "associates" of Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.

The money laundering case against the 1997-batch bureaucrat, who last served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department, stems from a special vigilance unit FIR of the Bihar Police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement that a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach three land parcels in Nagpur (Maharashtra), a flat in Delhi and three flats in Jaipur (Rajasthan) that were "acquired in the name of close associates of Sanjeev Hans by utilising proceeds of crime generated by him (Hans) out of criminal activity".

The properties, worth a total Rs 23.72 crore, belong to Praveen Chaudhary and Pushpraj Bajaj among others, it said.

The agency reiterated its charge that Hans "earned illicit money by indulging in corrupt practices while holding various prime postings in the Bihar government and also during his central deputations during 2018 -2023".

Hans could not be immediately contacted for his comments. PTI NES AS AS