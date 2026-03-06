ED attaches Rs 441-cr worth assets in Andhra liquor 'scam' case

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 441 crore of various accused involved in the Andhra Pradesh liquor 'scam' case, which allegedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime in the state.

The attached properties consist of bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels and other immovable assets belonging to the prime accused Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy, his family members and related entities, other accused like Booneti Chanakya and his related entities and relatives and entities of Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy apart from some others.

The ED said in a statement that after the 2019 assembly elections, the newly formed state government (led by chief minister and YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy) "monopolised" retail liquor outlets through government retail outlets (GROs) operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL).

The YSRCP stated that all such allegations were baseless.

As part of a criminal conspiracy, the automated system was deliberately disabled and replaced with a manual system, thereby vesting unfettered discretionary powers with APSBCL officials in the issuance of orders for supply (OFS).

According to the ED, the alleged scam caused the state government a loss of Rs 4,000 crore.

The federal probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to investigate the alleged scam, taking cognisance of an Andhra Pradesh Police SIT complaint. PTI NES ZMN