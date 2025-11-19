ED carries out searches at 6 locations in Assam, Delhi over fake purchase orders

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at six locations in Assam and New Delhi in connection with alleged fake purchase orders issued for two autonomous councils in Assam and recovered Rs 14.5 lakh in cash and two luxury cars.

The searches were carried out by the ED's Guwahati zonal Office on Tuesday at six locations in Guwahati, Kokrajhar and Tezpur in Assam and in New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, a statement issued by the ED said.

The ED said an investigation has been going on against three individuals, Rishiraj Kaundinya, Biju Das and Mukesh Jain, for the supply of goods against alleged fake purchase orders issued by the autonomous councils of Dima Hasao and Mising.

The ED recovered and seized Rs 14.5 lakh in cash during the search operations and issued freezing orders for bank accounts having a balance of Rs 13.68 lakh.

Further, two luxury cars, a deed of land sale agreement with a valuation of Rs 65 lakh suspected to be linked to proceeds of crime (PoC) and details of many other properties allegedly owned and controlled by the key accused along with various incriminating documents and digital evidences were recovered and seized, the ED said.

The ED claimed that during the investigation, it was found that Kaundinya, along with associates Jain and Das and others, have allegedly operated a "well-organised criminal conspiracy" involving fabrication of government documents like "fake supply orders, forged signatures, forged cheques and false payment" clearance notes purportedly issued by the autonomous council of Mising, Dima Hasao and others.

This was allegedly done with an "intention of inducement" of suppliers through high-value "fraudulent orders" for blankets, tarpaulins, dyed cotton yarn, solar equipment and large infrastructure projects.

The ED claimed that "fake orders" were issued against the supply of goods worth Rs 9.86 crore and a commission amounting to Rs 2.04 crore was "illegally received", tied to the respective "fake orders".

Further investigation is in progress for the identification of proceeds of crime, attachment of properties and restitution to rightful owners through due process, the ED said.