ED case: Former DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq remanded to judicial custody

Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) A city court on Monday remanded sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq to judicial custody till July 29 in a money laundering case registered against him by the ED.

Sadiq was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli by the Enforcement Directorate. A Delhi court had earlier given him bail in a narcotics case. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in March this year for alleged drug smuggling.

The ED sought 15 days custody of Sadiq. The accused claimed ED officials forced him to name 3-4 influential persons to be arraigned in the case.

The judge, while remanding Sadiq to judicial custody till July 29, said the ED's plea for his custody will be taken up on Tuesday. PTI COR SA