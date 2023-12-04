ED, CBI being used to silence my voice: J’khand CM

Giridih (Jharkhand), Dec 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday accused the Centre of using the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to silence his voice.

Addressing a public gathering at Jhanda ground in Giridih district, Soren alleged that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh-crore to Jharkhand on account of coal that is mined from the state.

"First, the Centre tried to evade it. Then, ED-CBI was sent to silence my voice. But, we have been fighting for our rights for centuries," Soren said.

The CM was in Giridih as part of Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) campaign where he inaugurated and laid foundations of 137 projects worth Rs 335 crore.

The CM said, "If Jharkhand had received its dues from the Centre, we would have been able to provide residential accommodation to lakhs of people, the youth would not have to migrate to other states for employment and the gas cylinder, which is available today for Rs 1000, would be given for Rs 500. Schools of excellence would have been established at village levels." He said that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) takes coal from Jharkhand but the state doesn’t get the dues, he said.

Soren said the state government will establish its own system in one-and-a-half years in DVC command areas in the state so that people do not suffer from power crisis.

Taking a dig at the previous BJP government, the CM said it did all such things to make Jharkhand a backward state.

"We will work together to take Jharkhand from the category of backward state to a leading one," he said.

The government is working to provide appointments to thousands of youths in the government sector. "But, the opposition is continuously creating obstacles in every possible way so that the youths of Jharkhand do not get jobs. But, their conspiracy will never succeed," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB