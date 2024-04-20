ED, CBI established under your rule: Meghwal's dig at opposition

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday took a swipe at opposition parties over their allegations of misuse of ED and CBI by the government, saying the agencies were established during their rule.

Addressing a conference here on the three new criminal laws, he asserted that action will take place according to law.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, several judges, law officers and government officials were present.

Meghwal said he was happy to note that ED chief Rahul Navin and CBI director Pravin Sood were attending the conference.

"This (allegation of misuse of ED and CBI to silence the opposition) is a big issue in the elections. Therefore they are seated here. Rest you would have understood," he told the audience in a lighter vein.

Meghwal said he had wondered whether ED and CBI were established by the present government.

"They were set up in your time. They are functioning since then. Why do you worry. Action will be based on the rule of law. But this issue has been part of political discourse in elections. I will talk to the two (ED, CBI heads) separately," he said. PTI NAB ZMN