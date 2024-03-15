ED, CBI raids not election campaign issues: Himanta

Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) The issue of ED and CBI raids against opposition leaders as raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cannot be a factor for the election campaign, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

ED and CBI are associated with criminals or probable criminals and the common people are not concerned about it, Sarma said at a press conference here.

''Gandhi is addressing an ecosystem for criminals with which the ED and CBI deal, but this cannot be an election campaign,'' he said.

People of the country are concerned with basic issues of getting electricity, houses, water, education and health and not with what is happening to a few criminals, the Chief Minister said.

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said that he was a 'dishonest politician' who has played with the media for long and duped people in the name of 'mohalla clinics' and schools. PTI DG NN