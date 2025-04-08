ED challenges Lokayukta Police’s 'B Report’ in MUDA case; Court says separate plea not maintainable

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) A Special Court here on Tuesday heard a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the ‘B Report’ filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police in the MUDA land allotment case, involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED strongly objected to the Lokayukta’s closure of the case and argued that the police had failed to consider key evidence shared by the central agency.

It also sought the court’s permission to submit 27 supporting documents, saying the findings of the Lokayukta police did not account for material facts relevant to the investigation.

During the hearing, the ED’s counsel emphasized the agency’s authority to examine state-level investigative reports, citing precedents from the Supreme Court.

“The ED is an independent investigative body. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that those accused of money laundering should not be allowed to go scot-free,” the counsel told the court.

However, the presiding judge clarified that the ED was not permitted to file a separate complaint in this case.

“You are not allowed to file a separate complaint petition in this matter. However, if you want to submit additional facts to support the complainants, you may do so,” the judge remarked.

The matter was adjourned and will be taken up again on Wednesday.

The case stems from the alleged irregular allotment of 14 residential plots in Mysuru’s Vijayanagara area to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy, by MUDA in 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating whether this transaction constitutes an instance of money laundering. The agency is also probing the acquisition of 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village, which was reportedly owned by Parvathy and later acquired by MUDA. PTI CORR AMP ROH