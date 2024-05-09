ED charge sheet: AAP slams BJP, alleges its only work is to defame Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday targeted the BJP saying its only job is to defame Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that it is behind the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet which is likely to be filed soon in a city court.

Advertisment

The ED is expected to soon file a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and it may name Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and some others as accused, the official sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party sources alleged that the ED charge sheet is in fact the BJP's charge sheet. The BJP's only work remains to defame Kejriwal, they said.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, was arrested on March 21 by the ED and is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the money laundering case.

Advertisment

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the case is sub judice and any comments can be made only after the agency files the charges sheet.

Earlier in the day, the ED also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the grant of interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case, saying the right to campaign in the polls is neither fundamental nor constitutional.

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on interim bail to Kejriwal and is likely to give the verdict on Friday.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi government minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a post on X, alleged that Kejriwal is neither convicted nor any trial has begun. PTI VIT IT KSS KSS