ED charge sheet against Gandhis is BJP's vendetta: Chennithala

Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the filing of a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was the outcome of the BJP's "political vendetta." Chennithala was addressing a gathering at a peace march organised by the party here in the wake of the violence and communal tension witnessed in the city last month.

The ED has named Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as accused in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.

Chennithala claimed that the action was taken at the behest of the BJP which wanted to harass Opposition leaders.

The ED had already questioned the two leaders for several hours but nothing emerged from it, he said.

He also questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the last month's violence in the city, asking whether the police had received any intelligence and what preventive action was taken. PTI CLS KRK