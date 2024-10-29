Advertisment
National

ED chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf case

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (File image)

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (File image)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Advertisment

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7.

Enforcement Directorate Delhi Waqf Board AAP Amanatullah Khan ED chargesheet Waqf Board Waqf property Waqf
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe