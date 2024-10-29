ED chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in an alleged case of irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page first supplementary chargesheet claimed Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet) named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court would likely take it up for consideration on November 4.

The ED claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute Khan and others in the case under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special judge Vishal Gogne, before whom his bail plea came up on Tuesday, posted the hearing on November 7.

The ED arrested Khan on September 2 under the provisions of the PMLA after conducting a search at his residence in Delhi's Okhla area and claimed he was "evasive" when questioned.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs -- the Central Bureau of Investigation's case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Wakf Board and an alleged disproportionate assets case registered by the Delhi police anti-corruption unit. PTI UK AMK