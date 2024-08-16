ED commences trial against Senthil Balaji

Chennai: The trial in a money laundering case against former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji commenced in a sessions court here on Friday with the examination of a witness by the prosecution.

Special Public Prosecutor N Ramesh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, examined Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1) an official of the City Union Bank, who was formerly the Karur branch manager.

The examination was on the transactions of Balaji and his wife Meghala and the prosecution marked seven exhibits. At the request of defense counsel Gouthaman, the judge posted to August 22, further hearing of the case for cross examination of Harish Kumar.

The judge extended the remand of Balaji, who was produced before the court through video conferencing from Central prison, Puzhal here, till August 22. Balaji was present throughout the proceedings during the examination of witness Harish Kumar.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli had on August 8 issued summons to three witnesses for examination in the case. Accordingly, all the three witnesses were present on Friday.

In total, the prosecution has cited 22 witnesses in the case.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the previous AIADMK regime.

On December 14, 2018, he joined the DMK and became a minister in 2021. He resigned from that post in February 2024, eight months after his arrest.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for questioning and following that, he was remanded in judicial custody and his remand is being periodically extended by the court.

The ED had on August 12, 2023 filed a charge-sheet, running to 3,000 pages against Balaji.

The Sessions Court and the Madras High Court had dismissed the bail petitions of Balaji thrice and twice respectively. His petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Judge on February 15, 2024.