Advertisment
#National

Fresh ED raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's home, 19 days after attack

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
24 Jan 2024
New Update
Ed official after getting assaulted allegedly by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid at the latter s residence, in North 24 Parganas

Ed official after getting assaulted allegedly by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid at the latter s residence, in North 24 Parganas

Kolkata: Nineteen days after an Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted by a mob, ED sleuths again conducted a raid at the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

Advertisment

Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI.

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

Advertisment

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the leader of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh’s family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers.

Sheikh, however, is absconding till date.

#Sahajahan Sheikh #TMC #Enforcement Directorate #Sandeshkhali #Attack on ED officers #Mamata Banerjee #Shahjahan Sheikh
Advertisment
Subscribe