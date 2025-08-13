ED conducts fresh raids in Bihar illegal liquor smuggling case

Patna, Aug 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted fresh searches in a Bihar money laundering case linked to alleged illegal liquor smuggling, official sources said.

Searches are being conducted in at least seven locations in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Haryana's Gurugram, Naharlagun and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, and Ranchi in Jharkhand under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are being conducted on entities linked to Sunil Bhardwaj, the "main kingpin" in the case, the sources said.

After the last round of searches in this case, the ED attached assets worth Rs 9.31 crore. PTI NES DIV DIV