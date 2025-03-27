ED conducts fresh searches in case against Bihar IAS officer Hans

Patna, Mar 27 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out fresh searches against some Bihar government officials and engineers as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, official sources said.

About six-seven locations in Patna are being raided. Some cash and documents have been seized, the sources said.

The searches are being conducted on government officers and engineers who are facing allegations of bribery, they said.

The money laundering case against Hans, a 1997-batch bureaucrat who last served as the principal secretary of the Bihar energy department, stems from a special vigilance unit FIR of the Bihar Police.

The ED has alleged that Hans "earned illicit money by indulging in corrupt practices while holding various prime postings in Bihar government and also during his central deputations during 2018-2023." Hans could not be contacted for seeking his comments on the allegations made against him by the ED.

The agency has earlier attached assets worth Rs 23 crore acquired by "associates" of Hans.