ED conducts raids in Bengal-Jharkhand coal mafia case

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches across multiple locations in West Bengal and Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against coal mafia operating across Jharkhand and West Bengal, agency officials said.

ED teams, accompanied by central armed police forces, carried out searches at premises in Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and other parts of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal from around 6.30 am, they said.

During searches in Jamuria near Asansol, unaccounted cash of Rs 1.5 crore was seized, one of the officials said.

“The seized money is suspected to be proceeds of coal smuggling, and the possibility of a hawala link is also being examined,” he said.

Based on specific inputs, the raids in the Asansol region were carried out in Raniganj and Jamuria, he said.

Searches were conducted at the residence of businessman Rajesh Bansal in the Jamuria market area, as well as at the houses of his two sons, the ED official said.

The Enforcement Directorate sleuths also searched a hardware shop at Punjabi More and a godown in the same locality. Several documents were seized during the prolonged searches, he said.

"Investigators have found that the Bansals were allegedly linked to the coal trade but did not directly handle financial transactions. Their trading firm acted as an intermediary,” he said, adding that the agency was trying to ascertain the total amount routed through such transactions and whether seized cash was linked to these.

Among the other locations searched was the residence of newly appointed Budbud police station officer-in-charge (OC) Manoranjan Mandal in Asansol.

"The searches are linked to an ongoing investigation into illegal sand and coal trade," another senior official said.

Mandal, who is yet to formally assume charge at Budbud police station, was suspended last year, while posted at Barabani police station, following corruption charges, and was subsequently attached to the Asansol Police Special Branch.

His recent reinstatement as OC has now come under scrutiny following the ED action.

The agency also searched the homes and offices of several sand and coal traders in the region, the official said.

In Durgapur's Sepco area, ED conducted raids at the residence of sand trader Prabir Dutta, owner of KK Minerals, and simultaneously at the house of his brother Amit Dutta, he said.

The firm operates sand mines in Bankura, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman districts, with offices in Panagarh.

Searches were also carried out at the residences of sand trader Sheikh Hasim Mirza Beg in Panagarh, Sheikh Kiran Mandal in Andul's Bhaktarnagar area, and coal trader Sheikh Maizul in Pandabeswar, among others, he said.

Raids were underway at several locations in Kolkata and Delhi as well, the official said.

The first round of searches in this case was undertaken in November last year, during which the ED said it seized cash and gold worth more than Rs 14 crore.

The agency took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by the West Bengal and Jharkhand police to book a complaint under the anti-money laundering law.

The police FIRs indicated that a "vast" illegal coal supply network was operating across the Jharkhand-West Bengal border.

Documents and other records seized during the searches have corroborated the allegations levelled in the FIRs and have also led to the identification of an organised racket operating with the help of local authorities, the ED had said in a statement.

The syndicate is very active in the border areas of West Bengal and Jharkhand and has generated "huge" proceeds of crime, it claimed.

This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam being probed by the federal probe agency, in which it had raided the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata last month. PTI SCH/NES DV NN BDC