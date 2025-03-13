National

ED conducts raids in gold smuggling case involving Karnataka actor, others

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Ranya Rao Gold

Ranya Rao

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided multiple locations in Bengaluru and some other places as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged gold smuggling racket in which an actor was arrested by the DRI in Karnataka, official sources said.

A case has been field under the Prevention of Money laundering Act, taking cognisance of a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case in which actor Ranya Rao was arrested, the sources said.

Multiple locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are being searched, they said.

Enforcement Directorate ED Bengaluru Kannada Gold Smuggling Case Kannada actor Gold smuggling Kannada cinema