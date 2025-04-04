ED conducts raids in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in certain Ayushman Bharat linked schemes, official sources said.

About 21 locations are being raided by the officials of the federal probe agency, the sources said.

The investigation pertains to some alleged irregularities in the universal health scheme of the Central government.

Details are awaited. PTI NES DV DV