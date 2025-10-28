ED conducts raids in Municipal recruitment scam

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at several places across the city in connection with its investigation into the municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.

Sleuths of the central agency conducted raids at multiple locations, including a residence on Hemchandra Naskar Road in Beleghata, he said.

The agency has recently obtained new leads in the case, including the names of several companies allegedly linked to irregularities in the recruitment process.

"Acting on these inputs, a team of our officers launched the raid at 75, Hemchandra Naskar Road," he said.

The house belongs to two brothers, Biswajit Choudhury and Ranjit Choudhury, he said, adding that the elder one is involved in textile business, while the younger one is associated with construction and real estate sector.

The searches, which began early Tuesday morning, were conducted under security cover provided by central forces, he said.

The central agency has been probing the municipal recruitment corruption case for several months and has earlier arrested several people, including Ayan Seal.

Earlier this month, the ED had conducted searches at several other locations in Kolkata, including the Salt Lake office of state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose and a restaurant owned by his son, in connection with the scam. PTI SCH RG