ED conducts searches against NCR-based climate NGO under FEMA

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches against a Delhi NCR-based climate and environmental NGO as part of a foreign exchange "violation" probe, official sources said.

The office premise of Satat Sampada Pvt Ltd, a business store and two residences in Delhi and Ghaziabad were searched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The ED is investigating the "end use" of certain foreign exchange received by the organisation from off-shore NGOs and some other groups in the name of consultancy charges. It is alleged that the NGO was receiving foreign funds to "influence" government policies, the sources claimed.

There was no immediate response from the NGO to these charges made against it by the ED. PTI NES PRK PRK