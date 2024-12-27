Advertisment
ED conducts searches in Bihar sand mining case

Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches in Patna and some other locations on premises linked with some politically connected persons as part of a money laundering investigation in alleged illegal sand mining, official sources said.

Two-three premises in Patna and one in Bengaluru were being raided, the sources said, adding that the action was being taken against a man named Hulas Pandey and some others.

Pandey, as per his profile on X, identifies himself as a member of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The ED is investigating a sand mining-linked money laundering case in Bihar and in this connection the premises of some politically linked persons are being raided, they said. PTI NES MNK MNK

