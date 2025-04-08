ED conducts searches in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities in certain cooperative banks, officials said.

The raids are being conducted in Bengaluru and Shivamogga districts and about ten locations are being covered, they said.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per the officials.

Details of the case are awaited. PTI NES DV DV