ED conducts searches in money laundering case against ex-Rajasthan MLA

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple places in Rajasthan in a money laundering probe against a former MLA linked to alleged financial irregularities in funds related to supply of sports goods to schools, officials said.

A total of nine locations in Jaipur and Dausa in Rajasthan and Rewari in Haryana are being raided in the case against Baljeet Singh, a former independent MLA from Behror (Rajasthan), they said.

The former legislator could not be contacted immediately.

The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is related to alleged embezzlement of MLA funds in the guise of supply of sports equipment to schools, the officials said.