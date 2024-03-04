ED denies Senthil Balaji's allegations of 'vengeance'

Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Denying former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's allegation that he was being prosecuted to wreak vengeance, the ED on Monday told a city Court the probe has been conducted in the manner known to law.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during a previous AIADMK regime.

Karthik Dasari, Deputy Director, ED stated so in his counter affidavit filed before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, in response to a petition filed by Balaji seeking to discharge him from the case.

Dasari submitted that in the Prosecution Complaint, it was established that the petitioner/accused Balaji played a pivotal role, exploiting his official capacity as the then Transport Minister of the State for personal gain through corrupt and illegal means.

He further submitted Balaji directly acquired illicit proceeds resulting from criminal activities linked to scheduled offences. He conspired with co-conspirators, including his brother RV Ashok Kumar, personal assistants, and officials from the Transport Department, to orchestrate a strategy.

Despite his denial of his connections with his assistants Shanmugam and Karthikeyan, investigation findings decisively established his involvement and role and connections in this regard with the two. They have been engaged by the petitioner for the criminal activity and acted as his PAs, he added.

He submitted that evidence unquestionably demonstrates that the conspiracy for cash for job exchange selections, which the Minister claimed ignorance of, was executed under his directions and the authority. Proceeds of criminal activities were then laundered, involving layering and integration into the mainstream through cash deposits/associates for subsequent utilization in collusion with other suspects.

Therefore, the ED stoutly denies the averments that the petitioner/accused was being prosecuted to wreak vengeance, he added.

It was totally false to say the ED has not relied upon any new documents other than the those obtained from the MP/MLA Court.

He said this court will be arriving at a conclusion only upon appreciation of facts ocular evidence and materials placed before it.

The ED had already submitted before this Court and again submits that it was ready to commence the trial without any delay. Hence, the contentions deserve to be rejected.

The agency said it submits that the prosecution complaint together with the evidence submitted along with the same were sufficient to make out the ingredients of the offence under Sec 3 of PMLA against the petitioner and as such the petition for discharge was devoid of merit, he added.

Dasari submitted that as there was a direction of the High Court to complete the trial in three months on a day to day basis, it was submitted before this court to dismiss the present discharge petition.

The judge posted to March 6, further hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, PSJ Alli extended Senthil Balaji's remand, who was produced by the prosecution through video conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison, till March 6. PTI CORR SA