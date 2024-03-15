ED detains BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday detained BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case after a raid on her residence in Hyderabad.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from the "South Group" (allegedly controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.