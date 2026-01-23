ED director Rahul Navin holds meeting with senior probe agency officials in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) ED director Rahul Navin on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior officials at the agency's office here to assess the progress of multiple ongoing investigations in West Bengal.

Navin, who arrived here on Thursday, visited the eastern regional office of the agency at the CGO Complex on Friday morning, where he met senior officers and zonal heads as part of a routine review of the Enforcement Directorate's work in the region.

According to sources, officers have prepared detailed status reports on the cases, including the stage of investigation and future course of action, which are being reviewed during the meetings.

The director may issue necessary directions on how the probes should proceed further, they said.

Among the cases likely to be reviewed are alleged illegal coal mining and transportation, sand mining, a municipal-related matter and the ED probe linked to alleged irregularities in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process.

The visit assumes significance in the backdrop of recent searches conducted by the agency at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and at the residence of its director Pratik Jain in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam case on January 8.

The searches led to a confrontation after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dramatically stormed the premises during the operation and alleged that the agency was attempting to seize documents related to the Trinamool Congress' election strategy.

The ED has alleged that the searches were "obstructed" and that "key" evidence was taken away, and has sought a CBI probe into the incident.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter and has stayed an FIR lodged by Kolkata Police against the agency in connection with the searches.

The TMC has denied the ED's allegations, asserting that the agency was attempting to take away documents linked to the party's election preparations ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

I-PAC has been providing political consultancy to the TMC-led state government since 2021.