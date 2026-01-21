ED director to visit Kolkata amid I-PAC search row

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) ED director Rahul Navin is likely to arrive here on a three-day visit starting Thursday, amidst the continuing controversy and legal battle over searches conducted at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its head, a senior official said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) director is likely to be accompanied by a battery of legal advisers, he said, adding that the visit assumes significance ahead of the February 3 hearing in the Supreme Court.

"The director is expected to review the situation arising out of the January 8 search operations and hold discussions with the investigating officers," the official told PTI.

Navin may also advise officers on how to deal with situations where "administrative obstruction is alleged during enforcement actions", he added.

On January 8, the central probe agency carried out searches in connection with an old coal scam case at the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC head Pratik Jain and at the firm's office in Salt Lake.

During the searches, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached both locations and later alleged that the ED action was politically motivated.

Apart from providing political consultancy to the Trinamool Congress, the I-PAC also manages the party’s IT and media operations.

"Our officers were prevented from carrying out their lawful duty," an official had alleged.

Complaints were filed by both sides, and the matter subsequently moved from the Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court.

Sources said on Friday, a day after Navin's arrival, the ED director is likely to hold a meeting at the agency's office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake and interact with officers who were part of the search team.

Navin is scheduled to return to Delhi on Saturday. PTI SCH MNB