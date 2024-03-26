ED excise scam case 'political laundering', says jailed BRS leader K Kavitha

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday said the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate is a "political laundering case".

Advertisment

Kavitha, who was produced before a Delhi court after the expiry of her ED custody, told reporters outside the courtroom that one of the accused had already joined the BJP.

"This is not a money laundering case. It is a political laundering case. One accused has already joined BJP, the second accused is getting a BJP ticket and the third accused has given Rs 50 crore in electoral bonds. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean. Jai Telangana,” the leader said while being brought to the courtroom.

The 46-year-old BRS leader was brought to the jam-packed courtroom around 11.30 pm. While the Delhi Police had beefed up the security, scores of party supporters were present around the court premises.

Advertisment

The proceedings lasted around half-an-hour, following which the court reserved its order on the 15-day judicial custody remand application of the federal probe agency.

Kavitha was then allowed to meet the members of her family inside the courtroom before the order remanded her to judicial custody till April 9.

She was arrested on March 15 in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.