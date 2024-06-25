ED files charge sheet against slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey, his wife

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has filed a charge sheet against slain Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, his wife Richa Dubey and five associates under the anti-money laundering law.

The prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Lucknow in March and the court took its cognisance on May 29, the federal agency said in a statement.

Probe found, the ED alleged, that Vikas Dubey along with his aides was involved in various offences like land mafia, extortion, murder, and embezzlement of the funds meant for public distribution system (PDS), among others.

The money laundering case of the ED against Vikas Dubey and others stems from multiple UP Police FIRs.

Criminal cases against Vikas Dubey gathered momentum after eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were ambushed in the Bikru village of Kanpur district when they were on their way to arrest the gangster shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

According to police, Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape.

The ED had also attached assets worth Rs 10.12 crore of Vikas Dubey, his aide Jay Kant Bajpai and their family members as part of this investigation.