ED files charge sheet in case linked to goods counterfeiting of prominent liquor brands

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet on money laundering charges in a case linked to the alleged sale of fake goods of branded liquor companies like United Spirit Limited and French company Pernod Ricard.

Advertisment

The prosecution complaint was filed against a man identified as Kishore Shaw on August 21 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata and the court took cognisance of the charge sheet on that day itself, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a Kolkata Police FIR filed against Shaw under the Copyright Act, 1957 alleging the sale of counterfeit liquor items of United Spirit Limited and Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.

Bank deposits of more than Rs 13.09 lakh of Shaw were attached by the ED in January. PTI NES RHL