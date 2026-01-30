ED files chargesheet against ex-CISF official who 'siphoned off' retirement funds

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against a former CISF assistant sub-inspector who is alleged to have embezzled more than Rs 60 lakh worth retirement funds of his colleagues and used the money for his wedding and other personal works.

The prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against the official named Roop Singh Meena was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court located in Rangareddy, Hyderabad. The court took its cognisance on January 28, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

ASI Meena was posted at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) of the CISF in Hyderabad when the alleged fraud took place.

Meena was then working as the Head Constable (Clerk) at the National Pension Scheme (NPS) desk at the NISA office.

The ASI, as per the ED, possessed login credentials to fully access the NPS accounts of all the subscribers, which included serving and retired Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

He is alleged to have misappropriated funds worth Rs 60,26,321, following which a case was booked by the local police and subsequently the CBI in June 2025.

The ED took cognisance of these complaints to file a PMLA case against the ex-CISF official.

"Meena used multiple bank accounts held in his own name as well as in the names of family members, friends, and other unrelated individuals (unaware of the true purpose of the usage of their accounts) to launder the siphoned-off NPS funds.

"The proceeds of crime were placed and layered through multiple bank accounts before being transferred to his own bank accounts and/or withdrawal in cash," the ED said.

He, the agency added, dissipated a substantial part of these funds for his marriage expenses, medical treatment, clearing past debts, investment in dairy business and other personal expenses.

Assets worth about Rs 80,000 of Meena were earlier attached by the ED.