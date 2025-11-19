ED files chargesheet against ex-MUDA commissioner

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has filed a chargesheet against former Mysuru Urban Development Authority commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the MUDA scam case.

The prosecution complaint was filed in the special court for trial of MP/MLA cases at Bengaluru on November 14, the agency said in a statement.

Kumar was arrested by the ED in September and he is currently lodged in a jail under judicial custody.

"The evidence and documents collected during the course of investigation in this case has indicated active involvement of G T Dinesh Kumar in the comprehensive money laundering scheme perpetrated at MUDA, Mysore during his tenure as commissioner," the agency alleged.

Probe found a "large-scale scam" in allotment of MUDA sites by flouting various statutes and government orders/guidelines and by other fraudulent means, it said.

The role of ex-MUDA commissioner Kumar has emerged as "instrumental" in illegal allotment of compensation sites to ineligible entities/individuals, as per the ED.

The modus operandi for making illegal allotment involved identification of "ineligible" beneficiaries and making allotment using fake or incomplete documents in "direct violation" of government orders and also back-dating of allotment letters in some cases.

The gratification received for making these illegal allotments was routed through a co-operative society and bank accounts of the relatives/associates of Kumar. The gratification was further used to purchase some of these illegally allotted MUDA sites in the name of relatives of Kumar, the agency claimed.

A total of 283 "illegally" allotted MUDA sites and three other immovable properties, having a market value of Rs 450 crore, have been attached by the ED .

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Karnataka Lokayuktha police.

The case also involved alleged irregularities in allotment of land to Parvathi, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, the Supreme Court in July upheld a Karnataka High Court decision to quash ED proceedings against Parvathi in this case.

The Justice P N Desai Commission, constituted by the state government in this case, has also exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family.

The Lokayuktha police has also given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two others, stating that the allegations "could not be proven due to a lack of evidence". PTI NES KVK KVK