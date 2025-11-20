ED files chargesheet against former NSG commando in forgery case

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against ex-NSG officer Parveen Yadav for alleged money laundering in cases of forgery of tender documents issued for civil works at the Manesar-based garrison of the 'black cats' commandos, officials said on Thursday.

In the prosecution complaint filed before a special court, Gurugram, the ED has named Parveen Yadav, his sister Rituraj Yadav, Mamta Yadav, Naveen Kumar, Kamal Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Kiranpal Yadav, Koshia Enterprises Private Limited, SS Developers, Mangla Spun Pipe Industries, Sea Hawk Services and Shree Shyam Industries as accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The ED initiated investigation on the basis of five FIRs registered by PS (police station) Manesar, Gurugram, under various sections of IPC, 1860, against Parveen Yadav and others. Subsequently, chargesheets were filed in all the five FIRs by police against several individuals and entity," the agency said in a statement.

It said the ED investigation showed that Parveen Yadav, posted on deputation as Team Commander Security; Logistics and SC Adm. at Station Head Quarter NSG, Manesar, hatched a criminal conspiracy and forged documents in the name of NSG, Manesar, and opened a fake account in Axis Bank, Gurugram, wherein his sister Rituraj Yadav, posted as manager in that branch, assisted him.

"Further, as part of his conspiracy, Parveen Yadav gave and/or issued forged documents in the name of NSG, Manesar, to several contractors, thereby allotting them various non-existent/fake tenders viz. for building roads, wire fencing, street lights, building warehouses, supply of milk and eggs, building residential quarters etc. in NSG, Manesar," he probe agency said.

Probe revealed that through this modus operandi, Parveen Yadav amassed proceeds of crime to the tune of approximately Rs 123.14 crore in the said fake bank account -- EMD for Central Warehouse NSG, Manesar.

The former commando, with the help of his family members and other accomplices, used these proceeds of crime for purchasing of various movable and immovable properties, the ED said.

"In the instant case so far, the ED has attached movable and immovable properties to the extent of Rs 48.32 crore which has been confirmed by the adjudicating authority," it said. PTI NES ABS ABS NSD NSD