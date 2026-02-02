ED files chargesheet against Rajasthan educational trust linked to radicalisation, arms trafficking

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has filed a chargesheet against a Rajasthan-based educational trust and its promoter on money laundering charges linked to unlawful religious conversions, hawala dealings and arms trafficking.

The prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Alfurkan Educational Trust (AET), its promoter Mohammed Sadeeque, and some other accused was filed on January 30 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jaipur, the agency said in a statement.

Sadeeque exercised "de-facto control" over AET which managed Masjid-e-Ayesha in Bikaner and he "systematically misappropriated" donations collected in the name of religious, social, and humanitarian causes, it alleged.

"The trust routinely collected sizable public donations, largely in cash, without maintaining proper books of accounts, audits, or income tax filings.

"Unauthorised foreign contributions of Rs 64 lakh, originating from abroad, were illegally routed into AET's accounts in violation of FCRA provisions and falsely projected as legitimate charitable donations," the ED said.

The agency took cognisance of two Rajasthan Police FIRs filed against Sadeeque on the charges of his involvement in radicalisation activities, hawala dealings, forced religious conversions, illegal arms trafficking, and suspicious high-value financial transactions.

The federal probe agency conducted raids in this case in September 2025 at the trust's locations in Bikaner.

"Sadeeque was deeply involved in organised illegal arms trafficking, including the procurement, possession, and supply of country-made pistols and live cartridges, and he arranged firearms for violent assaults through his associates, as corroborated by police chargesheets, recoveries, and witness statements," the ED claimed.

Probe found, it said, that he "repeatedly" delivered provocative, hateful, and inflammatory speeches targeting senior government officials and religious communities with the "deliberate" intent to incite violence and mobilise funds, which were subsequently diverted and channelled as donations to various "radical" NGOs and organisations, including entities abroad.

These funds are alleged to have been utilised for personal expenses of the accused too, as per the agency.

The ED said it also examined a "widely circulated" inflammatory video speech attributed to Sadeeque as well as incidents of burning of foreign country flags at public gatherings under his supervision, through which cash donations were mobilised by exploiting communal sentiments for personal financial gain.

The accused maintained a facade of religious and charitable work to "conceal" financial operations and criminal networks, it said. PTI NES KVK KVK