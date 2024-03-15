ED files chargesheet against Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in khichdi 'scam'

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed its chargesheet against Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' in Mumbai to migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chargesheet was filed before MG Deshpande, the special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Details of the chargesheet were not immediately available.

Chavan was held on January 17 this year and is currently in judicial custody.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). As per the probe agency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation transferred Rs 8.64 crore into the bank account of Force One Multi Services for the distribution of 'khichdi' (one pot dish comprising rice, lentils and vegetables) packets among migrants during the pandemic.

As per the probe agency, Force One Multi Services generated proceeds of crime of Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore was diverted into the personal bank account Chavan and Rs 10 lakh into the bank account of his partnership firm Fire Fighters Enterprises.

In this manner, Chavan wrongfully acquired proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 1.35 crore, which he used to buy property and invest in a dairy business, the ED has said. PTI AVI BNM