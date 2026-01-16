ED files chargesheet in 'embezzlement' case linked to Gauhati HC's Kohima bench new construction

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against a contractor and some companies in a case linked to alleged misappropriation of public funds in the construction of the new complex of the Gauhati High Court bench in Kohima, Nagaland.

The Kohima bench of the high court had taken cognisance of a 2017 PIL that alleged misappropriation of public money and the sub-standard construction work of its new complex and ordered a CBI investigation.

The CBI registered a case against officials of Nagaland Public Works Department (PWD) and government contractors in June 2019.

The ED case stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint.

The agency said a chargesheet was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court located in Dimapur against Avituo Sekhose (contractor), Hexad Syndicate, Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelie Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets on December 29, 2025.

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on January 12, the ED said.

"Nagaland PWD officials fraudulently inflated the costs of the work of construction of two retaining walls in the New High Court Complex and paid excess amount of Rs 80.25 lakh to contractor Sekhose," the ED said.

Similarly, the cost of construction of High Court Complex Road and footpath was also inflated as part of a "conspiracy" between government contractors and Nagaland PWD officials, resulting in the excess payment of Rs 29.68 lakh to the firm Hexad Syndicate and its partners Thepfusatuo Rio, Mhalelie Rio and Vibeilietuo Kets. it added.

The total proceeds of crime (illegal funds under the PMLA) identified in the case is Rs 1.09 crore, out of which, assets worth Rs 96.67 lakh have been attached, according to the agency. PTI NES SKY SKY