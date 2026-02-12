ED files chargesheet in 'tech support scam' that duped US nationals

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet against some accused who allegedly swindled US nationals of crores of rupees through a "tech support scam", and used the money to purchase lavish houses, cars, luxury watches, and to fly in chartered planes.

The prosecution complaint, an ED equivalent of a chargesheet, was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Gurugram on February 10.

The accused include a company named CSPRO Technology (OPC) Private Limited, "key conspirator" Chandra Prakash Gupta (a 100 per cent shareholder of the company) and individuals named Aakash Kumar Dubey, Pankaj Kumar Jha and some other employees who were "involved" in different roles in defrauding US nationals, the ED said in a statement.

It added that the probe took into account bank records, digital evidence, statements of witnesses and information received from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading to the identification of alleged illicit funds to the tune of Rs 274.93 crore.

Immovable assets worth Rs 90 crore were also attached during the probe, according to the agency.

The ED case stems from an FIR by the CBI, which alleged that between 2021 and 2024, illegal call centres were operated from Delhi, Noida and Gurugram targeting foreign nationals, mainly US citizens, by "impersonating" officials of reputed technology companies.

The victims were "deceived" through fake pop-up alerts displayed on their computer screens and were falsely informed that their systems had been compromised.

On the pretext of providing technical support, the accused induced the victims to download remote access software, thereby gaining unauthorised access to their computers and online banking accounts and subsequently making wire transfers of funds to accounts based in Hong Kong, according to the ED.

The "proceeds of crime" were initially transferred to foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets and subsequently brought to India through hawala channels in cash, it said.

"These funds were further layered and integrated into the domestic financial system through a complex web of shell entities by way of issuing bogus invoices," the probe agency said.

It identified three persons -- Abhinav Kalra, Arjun Gulati and Divyansh Goel -- as the "masterminds" of the alleged scam, claiming they received "illicit" funds worth Rs 120 crore in their bank accounts during 2022-2024.

"Such huge credits are completely disproportionate to their declared income in the ITR filed till date," the ED said, adding that these funds were used to purchase "high-value" immovable properties.

The accused also allegedly "acquired" 12 high-end cars, luxury watches and jewellery, and it was found they were leading an "extravagant" lifestyle, undertaking foreign tours and using chartered aircraft, it added.