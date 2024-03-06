ED files fresh complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summonses

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summonses in a money laundering investigation, official sources said Wednesday.

Advertisment

The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring the summons no 4 to 8, they said.

The court of ACMM Divya Malhotra has listed the master to be heard on Thursday.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering investigation linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Advertisment

The court has listed this matter for hearing on March 16.

Kejriwal, 55, had called all these eight ED summonses as "illegal" and informed the federal agency last time that he can be questioned via a video conferencing link after March 12.

The ED has filed the fresh complaint under section 174 IPC (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) read with section 63(4) of the PMLA that speaks about "a person who intentionally disobeys any direction" apart from some other sections of the law. PTI NES TIR TIR