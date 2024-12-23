ED files PMLA against MP's ex-transport dept official; to probe SUV stash

Bhopal, Dec 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against a former Madhya Pradesh Transport department official, who was recently searched by the state Lokayukta Police on allegations of possession of disproportionate assets and a "linked" seizure of Rs 52 crore gold and cash from an abandoned SUV, official sources said Monday.

Advertisment

The central agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to book former Transport department constable Saurabh Sharma and some others.

The case has been filed taking cognisance of the Lokayukta Police FIR, the sources said.

The Lokayukta Police last week had recovered assets worth more than Rs 3 crore, including Rs 2.85 crore in cash, after it raided the premises of Sharma in Bhopal.

Advertisment

Following this, on December 20, the Income-Tax Department seized 52 kg of gold bars worth Rs 40 crore and more than Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV in Bhopal.

The vehicle was found registered in the name of one Chetan Singh Gaur, an alleged "close associate" of Sharma, as per the sources.

The sources said the two instances could be "linked and that an investigation is underway to find the facts." Sharma is stated to have availed voluntary retirement from service about a year ago.

Advertisment

The ED, as per the sources, has obtained details of these instances from both the Lokayukta Police and the I-T Department. It may summon these two persons and some others linked to them for questioning in the coming days, the sources said. PTI NES DV DV